Please don't ask Channing Tatum what he'll do to kittens so he can make a Gambit movie

Channing Tatum still really wants a Gambit movie, and he's willing to do anything (seriously) to make that happen.

Spoilers ahead for Deadpool & Wolverine.

For many years now, Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street actor Channing Tatum has been desperately trying to make a Gambit movie happen. He's a fan favourite X-Men character after all, and Tatum has a lot of love for the gambler too, but it's never materialised. Until recently, kind of anyway, that is. While he's not quite managed a solo outing just yet, he did feature pretty prominently in the MCU's latest outing, Deadpool & Wolverine, as Gambit himself. He was there alongside some other familiar faces, like Jennifer Garner as Elektra, and Wesley Snipes as Blade, but where they were returning to their characters for the first time in many years, Tatum was taking up the role for the first time.

And as it turns out, in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tatum shared the lengths he would go to to make a solo Gambit film happen. "We were about to make the movie, and then Fox got bought by Disney," Tatum explained of the Gambit film that almost happened before the acquisition. He then continued, sharing how MCU boss Kevin Feige is a big fan of Gambit, but wasn't sure of how to put him in the film universe just yet. "He literally was like, 'I love Gambit. I just don't know how to do it right now. I don't know how [Gambit] fits into what we're doing. So I need to have a minute to figure it out.'"

There still isn't any kind of confirmation that a Gambit movie might happen, Feige presumably wants an X-Men film before that happens, but Tatum did say "Now we've sort of cracked a little bit of a code. Hopefully. I would kill kittens... I would do lots of terrible things to make" a Gambit film happen. Don't mess with Tatum when it comes to Gambit, apparently.

Deadpool & Wolverine is doing very well for itself, having hit $1 billion at the global box office over the weekend, which I'm sure Feige and other executives are quite happy about given the MCU's recent misses.