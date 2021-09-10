How good was the PlayStation showcase? Here's our roundtable discussion

Yesterday, Playstation held their latest PS5 games showcase - and while long-awaited, it's fair to say that it delieved what a lot of fans wanted - deeper looks at upcoming games and announcements of some all-new bangers to drive the fans crazy.

We had to talk about it. So, above, you can join myself, Alex and James in a discussion on what was shown, why it's going to be a long wait for some of the games and which one of us prays the Resistance franchise never returns.

The showcase featured a whole lot of major moments for PlayStation including an in-depth first look at God of War Ragnarok, a more extensive look at Square Enix's PS5 exclusive Forspoken than we've had before, plus all-new announcements of Spider-Man 2 and a new Wolverine game, and the return of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Basically, there's a lot to discuss.

Grab a drink and join us by watching or listening to this sorta video-podcast-thing, where you can hear us wax lyrical about things like why Forspoken has left us a little cold, the origin of Peter Quill's nickname in Square Enix's Guardians of the Galaxy game, and what can be gleaned from ultra-brief CG trailers for games that are years away.

Grab a drink and settle in. And while we're at it - what did you think of the showcase? Yes, you reading this! Let us know down in the comments.