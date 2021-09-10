If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

1

Straight Bangers

How good was the PlayStation showcase? Here's our roundtable discussion

A lot of it is a while away, sure, but how did we rate the PlayStation Showcase? We had to talk it out.
Dorrani Williams avatar
Video by Dorrani Williams Video Producer
Additional contributions by
Published on

Yesterday, Playstation held their latest PS5 games showcase - and while long-awaited, it's fair to say that it delieved what a lot of fans wanted - deeper looks at upcoming games and announcements of some all-new bangers to drive the fans crazy.

We had to talk about it. So, above, you can join myself, Alex and James in a discussion on what was shown, why it's going to be a long wait for some of the games and which one of us prays the Resistance franchise never returns.

The showcase featured a whole lot of major moments for PlayStation including an in-depth first look at God of War Ragnarok, a more extensive look at Square Enix's PS5 exclusive Forspoken than we've had before, plus all-new announcements of Spider-Man 2 and a new Wolverine game, and the return of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Basically, there's a lot to discuss.

Grab a drink and join us by watching or listening to this sorta video-podcast-thing, where you can hear us wax lyrical about things like why Forspoken has left us a little cold, the origin of Peter Quill's nickname in Square Enix's Guardians of the Galaxy game, and what can be gleaned from ultra-brief CG trailers for games that are years away.

Grab a drink and settle in. And while we're at it - what did you think of the showcase? Yes, you reading this! Let us know down in the comments.

Tagged With

About the Author

Dorrani Williams avatar

Dorrani Williams

Video Producer

Dorrani is responsible for spearheaded VG247's video content. When he's not doing VO or editing, he can be found playing PC shooters like Apex Legends or Valorant. As one of the youngest members of team VG247, most of his games knowledge comes from Smash Bros.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More Videos

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch