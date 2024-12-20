Either PlayStation or Xbox will "struggle mightily" to do well with their next gen console, while Nintendo'll be "the clear winner”, predicts research firm

Yep, it's time to talk about video game boxes again. And the future. I know, I'm scared too. Anyway, a reasrach firm has had a go aty predicting what the next generation of console hardware will look like, and its verdict is this - one of PlayStation and Xbox will be able to achieve the kind of success it craves by avoiding landing in third place, while Nintendo'll be just fine.

This is according to market research company DFC Intelligence (thanks, VGC), which has released its annual market report and forecast, outlining what it predicts could happen beteen now and about 2030. Yes, we're now nearing 2030 and you are as old as that makes you feel.

So, what does it reckon'll happen. Well, basically that there'll only be scope for one of Sony or Microsoft to have success with a console in this upcoming gen, with Nintendo being a sure bet to join whichever of those comes out on top in doing well.

"There isn’t room for more than two major console systems,” DFC wrote, "Sony or Microsoft will struggle mightily in a distant third place – largely depending on which of those companies can gain early momentum."

Naturally, it reckons there are a lot of factors that'll go into deciding which of Xbox or Playstation has to settle for the bronze medal, including basic stuff like pricing and the specfic launch dates opted for. Both sides also each have their own reasons to feel good about their chances, or at least tell corporate shareholder/investor types they do, with DFC citing a "loyal base and strong Sony IP" on one side, and Microsoft's big recent aquisitions giving it "the option of focusing on software and distribution models over hardware".

Meanwhile, Nintendo'll seemingly just be chilling with its Switch 2, with the firm predicting it'll be "the clear winner" in this new console gen, due to factors like earlier availability for its hardware and limited competition.

The report also predicts that the games industry as a whole will "resume growing at a healthy rate" starting next year, with Ninty's new hardware and a little game called GTA 6 helping 2025 move on from the last few years of post-Covid pandemic decline. Here's hoping there's at least a slim chance that means less bigwigs will be pushing the layoffs button every six months/weeks.

What do you think the next half decade in gaming will look like console-wise? Let us know below!