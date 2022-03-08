If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

PlayStation State of Play set for March 9, will focus on Japanese publishers

Will also feature a few updates from other developers located around the world.
Sony will host a PlayStation State of Play presentation tomorrow, March 9.

The company said the main focus will be on Japanese publishers, but there will be updates from other developers as well.

The 20-minute broadcast will feature new reveals and updates for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 titles, and it will kick off at 2pm PT, 5pm ET, 10pm UK.

You will be able to watch it via Twitch and YouTube.

Sony said not to expect updates on PlayStation VR2 titles or hardware in this broadcast.

The last State of Play took place back in January and the focus was entirely on Gran Turismo 7.

Prior to that was the October State of Play, which revealed the release date for Deathverse: Let It Die, indie pop biopoic game We Are OFK was announced alongside an update for Bugsnax, new gameplay for Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach was shown, Death’s Door was given a release date for PS4 and PS5, KartRider: Drift was announced for a 2022 release on PS4, an open beta test for King of Fighters 15 was dated, we were given a closer look at Little Devil Inside’s world map, and Star Ocean The Divine Force was announced alongside a 2022 release on PS4 and PS5.

