PlayStation State of Play confirmed for tomorrow, and if you even whisper the word Bloodborne, we'll cut you with a weird gothic sword

Sony has just revealed that it's putting on that rumoured State of Play showcase tomorrow, February 12. Nice, especially since it'll be the console maker's first showcase of 2025, providing the inevitable blue ying to the yang that was last month's Xbox Developer Direct.

What'll we see? Well, before you say 'Bloodborne Remaster or PC Port' due to all of the recent DMCAs Sony seems to have been flinging at fan-made patches and other stuff even loosely related to that particular FromSoft game(Nightmare Kart's seemingly been safe, thank god), at least start to prepare yourself for the possibility of being disappointed. You could also be right, though. Who knows?

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Anyway, this February 12 State of Play is set to take place at 10PM GMT, which is 2PM PT, 5PM ET, and 11PM CET, and you'll be able to tune in via PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels. It'll run for over 40 minutes.

"Tune in live for news and updates on great games coming to PS5," Sony wrote in the blog post announcing the showcase, "The show celebrates a creative and unique selection of exciting games from studios around the world."

This is a breaking story, with more to follow.