After leaving PlayStation, Shuhei Yoshida's starring as a green duck thing in a game where Kazuma Kiryu helps "a living finger work through her many anger issues"

What do you do immediately after leaving PlayStation following about 30 years of service? Well, if you're Shuhei Yoshida, you sign up for your first voice acting role, as a green duck guy in a game about mascots that's mostly about a not quite Kazuma Kiryu helping "a living finger work through her many anger issues".

In case you missed the party - my invite certainly got lost in the post - Yoshida departed the big blue brand earlier this week, being given a nice cake with what I assume is his face on it, along with plenty of strawberries. He'd been there since the early 90s, but now he's moved on, and will be using all of his expertise to play a guy dressed as a green duck.

Yup, Yoshida's been announced as part of the voice cast for Promise Mascot Agency (thanks, IGN), a 2025 release that's set to let players step into the shoes of ex-Yakuza Michi voiced by Takaya Kuroda - yes, that's the Japanese voice of Like A Dragon protagonist Kazuma Kiryu - as he helps out a very angry finger played by Legend of Zelda and Honkai: Star Rail VA Ayano Shibuya.

Yoshida is voicing one of the many mascots these two meet as they try to put together the "best agency in Japan" in a cursed town - a green duck-looking ex-mascot called MonouGe who's opening up a game center. As of writing, it's not clear whether MonouGe's game center will have blue decor and be called something like 'StationPlayers', but given Kuroda's playing Michi - a name similar to Kiryu's famous Onomichi mascot guise of Ono Michio - there's a non zero chance.

You can get a taste of Yoshida, Kuroda, and Shibuya's dulect tones via the fresh trailer above, which also stars Hidetaka 'SWERY' Suehiro, the developer of Deadly Premonition, as Kannushi-kun, a bird-priest kinda guy who seems to know stuff about the town's curse.

I don't know about you, but this game's now on my Steam wishlist. Here's hoping Yoshida's long-term future plan is just as interesting.