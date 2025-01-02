One of last year's worst games, and one of the best games of the last five years are your PlayStation Plus games for January

Welcome to January, 2025, folks. As the new year begins, so too do the monthly updates from Sony about the line-up of games coming to PlayStation Plus’ various tiers. We’ve got the first one of those in 2025, with three core games that are (mostly) quite good.

All games will be available starting Tuesday, January 7 for Premium, Extra, and Essential. You have until January 6 to claim December’s lot.

The January PS Plus line-up consists of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, and Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered. Suicide Squad is the highest-profile of the lot, of course, having now ended up on the service less than one month after its release.

Paying Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in February to kick off last year was, by most accounts, a terrible way to begin 2024. It’s a little puzzling why Sony believes doing so to kick off 2025 is a good idea, but there you have it. As a current-gen-only release, Suicide Squad is only available on PS5.

Things could only get better from there, and boy do they. The excellent, narratively brilliant adventure The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is yours to play on PS4 and/or PS5. Ultra Deluxe is part sequel, part remake, part exercise in creative frustration. It was one of 2022’s best games, and is certainly the best one in this line-up.

Finally, for something a little more casual and a lot less intellectually stimulating, we have the PS4 version of Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered (also playable on PS5) to chill out with after surviving the emotional roller coaster the two other games provide. This is a remaster of the 2010 Criterion Games Hot Pursuit, not the 1998 classic. It’s a Criterion racing game, so you can count on satisfying arcady car handling, an immense sense of speed, varied activities to get stuck in, and a killer soundtrack.