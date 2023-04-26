If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
MAY GAMES

PlayStation Plus monthly games for May confirmed as Chivalry 2, Descenders, and Grid Legends

The leak was spot on as usual.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Sony has confirmed PlayStation Plus monthly games for May, after the titles leaked early this morning.

As the headline and the leak state, the games are Chivalry 2, Decenders, and Grid Legends.

A Winter War has come to Chivalry 2.

Chivalry 2 was recently updated with the Winter War Campaign Pass. In the content, you visit Argon 2's final stronghold in a new Team Objective map: The Assault on Thayic Stronghold. You can also complete the Winter War Campaign Pass and slay enemies with the new Quarterstaff weapon.

The downhill mountain biking game Descenders will be available and is described as "biking for the modern era." The game features procedurally generated worlds where mistakes have real consequences.

Grid Legends will also be available. This high-stakes motorsport game features race variety and narrative that puts you at the heart of the action. The game features the largest car roster in the series yet, 130 routes, personalities, paddock politics, on-track drama, and the Ravenwest Motorsport. A fly-on-the-wall documentary captures every moment of your racing career.

All three games will be available starting May 2. Be sure to claim the April PlayStation Plus games before it's too late. For a list of all PS Plus games for PS4 and PS5, hit the link.

