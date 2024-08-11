Wish you could share your every last thought about the latest PlayStation games? The PS Store will soon let you do just that

PlayStation appears to be testing user-written reviews on the PS Store, meaning you'll be able to do more than just rate your games with stars.

Xbox has allowed its users to leave written reviews for quite a while now, but on PlayStation the only thing you can currently do is give a game a star rating from one to five. Well, as shared by one user on the PlayStation subreddit earlier this week, it appears that the console maker is currently testing written user reviews. The user in question asked the community "when did PlayStation start allowing written reviews? Seems to only be allowed for [a] few games on their store pages for now." They also shared a screenshot of the page that lets you write reviews, with Helldivers 2 being the game in question.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

It's a simple enough page, just prompting you to put your star rating in and whatever your thoughts about the game are, asking you to tag spoilers and agree to the terms and conditions. Nothing fancy, but it would obviously be a big change for how players can offer their opinions on PlayStation games, currently relegated to writing some lengthy comment on a social media post about a completely different topic in the hopes that someone will respond but knowing no one ever will.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A number of other users on the Reddit post commented that they'd been offered the opportunity to review different games, though a couple specifically noted they had trouble when it came to trying to review Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth specifically. This one seems to be because of people owning the disc version and not the digital version, but I've no way to verify that myself.

User reviews are generally quite popular on platforms like Steam, though they have also been used for review bombing in the past, so it will be interesting to see if this will encourage that kind of behaviour (fingers crossed it doesn't).