PlayStation's first official tease of the PS5 Pro's design may have dropped alongside a playlist featuring Livin La Vida Loca and Anaconda

Have you even been made to take your clothes off and go dancing in the rain? Ricky Martin claimed that he had back in 1999, via Livin La Vida Loca, a song that you may well not like, but have almost definitely heard. The folks at PlayStation definitely seem to have heard it, having included the tune in a playlist that's arrived alongside what looks like it could be the first official tease of the PS5 Pro's design.

All of this was packed into a blog post detailing some of the stuff that the console maker's doing to commemorate its 30th anniversary later this year, a milestone that I'm sure won't make anyone who grew up with a PS1 feel old in the slightest.

This weirdness comes not long after leaker bilbil-kun shared an illustration that they claimed shows what the unannounced video game playing box will look like, as well as some apparent details about it.

That sketch feature a console that looked a lot like the PS5, but had three diagonal ridges about halfway down its outer shell. If you take a look at the artwork that serves as the header image for Playstation's 30th anniversary post, you'll find that it includes the iconic shapes which adorn the buttons of its contorllers, made from silhouettes of Sony hardware and peripherals past and present.

Sandwiched between the PlayStation logo and the three in 30th, there's a device that seems to resemble that mockup of the Pro, just chilling away there. Now, as always with stuff like this, it's probably worth waiting for official confirmation that doesn't require you to drag an image into an editing program of your choice or squint at your screen like your're starring in The Good, the Bad and the Ugly before you go into hype overdrive.

Forgive my bad circle drawing skills. | Image credit: VG247

While you wait to see if a reveal is coming though, you should definitely check out the official PlayStation 30th Anniversary playlist Sony included as part of that same blog post. It's comprised of "fan favorite songs from the past three decades which gamers have listened to the most", according to the console maker. So which iconic tracks filled with PlayStation nostalgia mafde the 100-song list?

Well, there's the aforementioned Livin La Vida Loca, Justin Timberlake's SexyBack, and, er, Nicki Minaj's Anaconda. Don't think that all though, there are bangers to cover a whole smorgasbord of tastes, such as Dani California by the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Intergalactic by the Beastie Boys, and Shakira's Hips Don't Lie. For the very up to date crowd, the PlayStation DJ's chucked on stuff like Doja Cat's Paint the Town Red and 21 Savage's Redrum.

Also, 50 Cent's Candy Shop and Snoop Dogg's Drop It Like It's Hot are in there. Has PlayStation listened to the lyrics of that first one? We're not sure, but hey, it can at least teach any kids that whack this on about the power of thinly-veiled metaphors. Oh, and Adele's Hello's in there, as is Oasis's Wonderwall. Music, eh?