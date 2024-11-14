Amazon's giving digital gamers a head start on Black Friday with a 10% discount on PlayStation and Xbox gift cards, exclusively for Prime members. It's the perfect excuse to stock up on credit before the inevitable avalanche of digital game sales. Think of it as pre-loading your wallet for the chaos - or genuinely gifting them, if you’re feeling generous.

Here's how it breaks down: $25 off a $250 PlayStation gift card, $10 off a $100 one, the same sweet deal applies to other values too—think $200, $150, $50, and more, with similar savings for Xbox as well.

But why is this deal so good? It's all about flexibility. At a base level, it's an extra discount stacked on top of any Black Friday savings. Go a little deeper, and it's essentially free money if you were already planning to splash out on PlayStation or Xbox stuff over the holidays. Honestly, if you're picking up games, DLCs, or subscriptions anyway, it’s a no-brainer. Sadly, if you're in the UK, there's no equivalent deal available at the time of this article going live, but we'll keep an eye out for any changes.

Using these cards on subscriptions like Game Pass and PlayStation Plus is a pretty great idea as well, as both usually see solid discounts during Black Friday. And hey, Fortnite V-Bucks, Roblox gift cards, and Xbox Game Pass Core discounts are part of the deal too, because why not?

With Nintendo already teasing Black Friday offers, it's only a matter of time before PlayStation and Xbox join the fray. Until then, these gift cards are an easy way to save before sales start flooding in. Not a Prime member? Snag a free 30-day trial to cover the Black Friday madness.

Black Friday 2024 officially lands on November 29, but the deals have already started trickling out. Expect the usual drip-feed of discounts in the run-up, with the best offers dropping on the day. Until then, these gift card savings are one of the easiest wins of the season.