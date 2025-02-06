PlayStation appears to have just laid off an unspecified number of developers from its software division

PlayStation is seemingly enacting a fresh round of layoffs, according to a software developer who claims that they and "most" of their team have just been let go by the console maker. It's currently unclear what the full scale of these cuts, if indeed they are taking place, is.

"Most of my team was just laid off from PlayStation," allegedly now former PlayStation senior design technologist Oscar Diaz - who appears to also go by the name/online handle Ryosuke Hana - wrote in a post to both Twitter and Mastodon yesterday, "It was a dream to get to work with Sony on the platform I'd grown up playing since the PS1 and contribute to the PS5, Portal, PSVR2, PS App, and future consoles. If you know anyone who needs an engineer, feel free to reach out."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As of writing, Hana looks to be the only developer who has posted publicly about having been let go. The reasoning behind the alleged layoffs isn't clear right now, but there is speculation online that it could potentially be connected to Sony having announced plans to fully integrate SN Systems, a subsidiary originally acquired by SIE in 2005 and "developer of programming tools for game creators on PlayStation consoles", into itself yesterday.

VG247 has reached out to PlayStation/Sony for comment.

Most of my team was just laid off from PlayStation. It was a dream to get to work with Sony on the platform I'd grown up playing since the PS1 and contribute to the PS5, Portal, PSVR2, PS App, and future consoles. If you know anyone who needs an engineer, feel free to reach out. — Ryosuke (@whoisryosuke) February 5, 2025 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If indeed these layoffs have taken place, they would follow the cuts PlayStation enacted last year, with it having laid off 900 people and outlined plans to close London Studio in Februrary 2024. It also shuttered Concord developer Firewalk Studios and Neon Koi in October, with that move reportedly leaving just over 200 staff in the limbo of needing to find new posts either at PlayStation or elsewhere.

"The industry has changed immensely, and we need to future ready ourselves to set the business up for what lies ahead," former PlayStation boss Jim Ryan wrote in a blog post about those February 2024 layoffs, while the head of the console maker's studio business group Hermen Hulst wrote that Firewalk and Neon Koi's closures were part of "ongoing efforts to strengthen SIE’s Studio Business".