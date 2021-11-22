PS5 faceplates could be coming soon according to a Sony patent

Sony has published a patent that would allow the platform holder to manufacture and sell faceplates for the PlayStation 5.

The patent (via OPAttack) was initially filed back in November 2020 and was finally granted a year later on November 16, 2021. The actual, legal name of the patent ‘Cover for Electronic Device’, but if you click through you can see that it is – clearly – targeting the PlayStation 5 hardware.

What isn't clear from the documentation is whether on not these will actually be removable faceplates, or rather skins you can apply to existing hardware. Either way, given the way Sony has repeatedly had legal encounters with companies producing voers for its most recent hardware, fans will no doubt be pleased there could finally be an official option for them on the horizon.

Sony Interactive Entertainment‘s lawyers have been doggedly pursuing companies that have tried to offer customers the oppertunity to customise their consoles as Sony has left a gap in the market.

Given that the most notable company attempting to release product for the PS5 – Dbrand – sold out of its black PS5 faceplates in a few hours, it's safe to say ther's clearly demand for the items.

The PS5 has proven a hugely popular product since its release on November 20 of last year; we recently heard that the PS5 has now sold 13.4 million units despite a combination of scalping issues and stock shortages threatening to derail Sony's plans for the hardware. Maybe it'll be able to make even more money selling customizable plates in the future.