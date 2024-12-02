PlayStation has put out a little 30th anniversary video that ends on a clip of Bloodborne with the word "persistence" so you should definitely keeping asking for that remaster

Oh dear, there's a new 30th anniversary video from PlayStation, and it might just be poking fun at all your Bloodborne remaster requesters.

I think there probably isn't a first-party PlayStation game that fans want a remaster for than Bloodborne. It's essentially become PlayStation's "Smash?" in every Nintendo Direct, literally every State of Play or other announcement will have at least one person asking for a Bloodborne remaster or remake. I can't blame them, as much as it's one of my favourite games, and as someone who mostly doesn't care about framerates, those framerate dips can be a bit of a pain in an action-heavy game like Bloodborne. But is a remaster coming? Well, no, at least I'm not aware of one anyway, but a new video from PlayStation thanking you, the fans, there's certainly an implication that "persistence" might get you one (if you want to read it that way).

The little anniversary video opens with some text that reads "If you know the story you know it's about…" before switching through different words like "love, friendship, wonder", and all sorts timed appropriately to different big PlayStation IP like Uncharted, Shadow of the Colossus, and the like. Yes, "it's about fantasy" did appear alongside Final Fantasy 7, if you were asking.

Except, the funny thing about this video, is that the very last game shown in it just so happens to be Bloodborne, with the text "it's about persistence." Now, I don't know about you, but that's either a tease that a remaster or remake is finally coming, or no one on the team for this one took a second to ask whether it might imply that fans constantly asking for one will make it happen. Either way, it's quite silly, but I really wouldn't place any bets on such an announcement - besides, what we really need is Bloodborne 2.