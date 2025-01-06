Bayonetta celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, and despite a recent staff exodus, PlatinumGames has teased it has "a few things in store"

If you can believe that much time has passed, Bayonetta is 15 years old now, and PlatinumGames has teased… something!

To be pedantic about it, Bayonetta technically turned 15 last year, as the game's earliest release date was on October 29, 2009 in Japan, but for the rest of the world it came a bit later. In the US it came out January 5, Australia January 7, and the EU January 8, so PlatinumGames decided to acknowledge the game's anniversary today, January 6 (split the difference, you know). Over on Twitter the official PlatinumGames account even noted that the international release was in January 2010, "so we’re making 2025 into a year of celebration." Most notably, though, is the tease it offered up: "We have a few things in store to celebrate this milestone so keep your eyes peeled."

What does that mean? Who knows! PlatinumGames' official website has a 15th anniversary statement too, where it notes that it looks forward to "your continued support of Bayonetta and PlatinumGames," so there's some sort of implication that there might be something else coming, but the first question is what, and the second, probably more important question, is from who? Bayonetta creator and PlatinumGames co-founder Hideki Kamiya left the studio in 2023, and at last year's The Game Awards it was revealed he's finally making an Okami sequel at his new studio Clovers.

It’s Bayonetta's 15th Anniversary Year!💋💄



Bayonetta released internationally in January 2010 so we’re making 2025 into a year of celebration🎉

On top of that, in an interview with VGC, Kamiya confirmed that most of Clovers staffers are from Platinum. There's also been speculation that a number of other key members at Platinum have left, though this is yet to be 100% confirmed. That potentially puts Platinum in a bit of an awkward spot, and with the only previously announced game being Project G.G., a Kamiya-led title, it's not clear what the studio is working on right now. But hey! You'll be able to celebrate something with Bayonetta. At some point. Theoretically.