You can probably say goodbye to any hopes you have of PlatinumGames' Project G.G. ever releasing, as the studio has wiped all references to it from its website

Another day, another likely cancelled game, this time PlatinumGames' Project G.G., an Ultra Man-looking title that never had all that much revealed about it.

Remember Project G.G.? I wouldn't blame you if you don't, it got announced way back in 2020, nothing else was ever shared of it, and then its director, Hideki Kamiya, left the studio (which he co-founded) at the end of 2023. There were obviously immediate questions as to whether this game would ever see the light of day following Kamiya's departure, and now it almost definitely seems like it won't. If you head to the page on PlatinumGames' website that lists all the games they've worked on, you'll find 10 titles, including the Bayonetta series, Nier: Automata, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, and the recently announced Ninja Gaiden 4.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Except using the Wayback Machine shows that there used to be 22 games listed there, including licenced titles like Transformers: Devastation, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan, and The Legend of Korra, alongside games it solo developed like Madworld and cataclysmic failure that was Babylon's Fall - all of which still have their own dedicated pages, even though they're no longer listed on the site (thanks, Eurogamer). Project G.G. was also one of the titles removed from the list of games page, except now it doesn't even have its own page, as the URL for it just redirects to PlatinumGames' homepage.

That all but confirms the game is dead in the water, which isn't exactly a surprise given that Kamiya hasn't been at the studio for more than a year. For a while it's been a bit clear what PlatinumGames has been working on, given that there seems to have been a bit of a staff exodus recently, but that new Ninja Gaiden game at least means the lights will stay on for a little while longer.