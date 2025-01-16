Pokemon TCG Pocket Pidgeot ex deck guide and card list

Pidgeot ex, as a Normal-type Pokemon in Pokemon TCG Pocket, is incredibly versatile. Given that the flying ‘mon uses just three colourless Energy, the possibilities for Pokemon you can pair it with are endless. Pidgeot ex can be slotted into your Water-type Starmie ex deck if you really wanted, or you could — like we have in the below deck guide — try them alongside Fighting-type Pokemon.

With Pidgeot ex at the forefront of this deck dealing most of our damage for us, we want to accompany them with some Pokemon capable of tanking attacks (so we’ve time to build Pidgeot ex), as well as one or two Pokemon that can finish opposing Pokemon off, such as Hitmonlee. So without further ado, here’s our guide to the best Pidgeot ex deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Pidgeot ex deck

The best Pidgeot ex deck uses a mixture of Druddigon and Hitmonlee (or Hitmonchan) to tank damage while we build our main Pokemon — the Pidgey evolution chain — on the bench.

Both Basic Pokemon are capable of dishing out between 20-30 damage per turn (though, Druddigon’s output relies on the opponent attacking them) while tanking one or two attacks from opposing ex Pokemon. This means that if they’re knocked out before we can retreat them and put another Pokemon in the field, we’d fortunately only lose one prize point while setting up.

2x Druddigon

2x Pidgey

2x Pidgeotto

2x Pidgeot ex

1x Hitmonlee

1x Hitmonchan

2x Poke Ball

2x Professor’s Research

2x Pokemon Flute

2x Sabrina

2x X Speed

Remember to bring along Fighting Energy only if you are running this deck. Having Druddigon in the deck means Fire and Water Energy will automatically be added for their attack, but we do not need it, so make sure to change that before loading into a match.

While setting up, you want to be somewhat careful to not reveal that you’re running a Pidgeot ex deck too early, as this will prevent a smart opponent from benching any Pokemon (which is what Pidgeot ex’s attack scales with). That said, the Pokemon Flute Item Card from the Mythical Island expansion pack can help curb this a little, forcing the opponent to take a Pokemon from their discard pile and put it on their bench. You’ll need to make sure you have knocked one of their Pokemon out first before using it, though.

This is risky, as you could be bringing out a discarded Pokemon that your opponent may benefit from using, such as Mew ex or Kangaskhan. Though, with the help of Sabrina — who forces the opponent to swap their active Pokemon — this shouldn’t pose much of a threat, especially if you’ve already got Pidgeot ex built and ready to attack.

At the beginning of a match, you want to ideally have Druddigon, Hitmonchan or Hitmonlee in your active spot. Use your Professor’s Research and Poke Ball Trainer Cards to draw more cards and ‘mons to ensure this is the case.

Once you’ve a Pidgey and Pidgeotto to evolve it, get them on the bench and begin attaching Energy to them. Don’t bother attaching Energy to Druddigon, as we don’t care for their attack. Instead, we rely on Druddigon’s Rough Skin Ability to put off the opponent from attacking, as it deals 20 damage to any opposing Pokemon that attacks it.

If the opponent chooses to attack Druddigon anyways, this is fine, as they should be able to live for at least two turns before we eventually need to put another Pokemon in. With some luck, you might be able to build Pidgeot ex before your opponent knocks Druddigon out, and Druddigon will have, hopefully, dealt some damage to the opposing ‘mon before he ends up in the discard pile. If that’s the case, Pidgeot ex should be able to finish the opposing Pokemon off and knock them out.

While Pidgeot ex is in the active spot, or while you’re preparing to put them in the active spot, don’t forget to use the Pokemon Flute if you have it and have knocked any opposing Pokemon out. This forces the opponent to put the discarded Pokemon on their bench, and means that Pidgeot ex’s Scattering Cyclone ability — which deals 80 damage and deals an additional 20 damage for each of your opponent’s benched Pokemon — will dish out plenty of damage.

Alternatively, this is where you’d put Hitmonlee or Marshadow in the active spot if Pidgeot ex is not yet ready. Marshadow is great to put into the active spot right after Druddigon (or any of your Pokemon) has been knocked out, because if they have the two Energy needed for their attack, they can deal 100 damage to the opposing Pokemon.

Alternatively, I prefer Hitmonlee in this deck given how situational Marshadow is. Sometimes, if the opponent chooses not to attack Druddigon, Marshadow becomes relatively useless to us. Hitmonlee is capable of dealing 30 damage to one of the opponent’s Benched Pokemon for just one Energy, which is great if you need to buy an additional turn to build Pidgeot ex and/or your opponent happens to have a low HP ‘mon on their bench.

Hitmonchan is also a good alternative to Marshadow that can be run alongside Hitmonlee, and they will deal 30 damage to the opposing active Pokemon for just one Energy too. So, having one Hitmonlee and one Hitmonchan on your bench at any given time means — with the help of X Speed — you can easily put one into the active spot to finish off any low HP ‘mons, even if Pidgeot ex is low on HP themselves or still being built.

For more on Pokemon TCG Pocket, take a look at the best decks to experiment with, all of the Secret Missions you can complete, and how to get the Immersive Mew card.