Microsoft Gaming boss Phil Spencer seemingly teasing Xbox's "Keystone" streaming device

That's what the internet thinks anyway.
Published on

Folks on the internet seem to think Xbox gaming boss Phil Spencer is teasing Microsoft's "Keystone" streaming device.

While looking over a tweet from the executive showing off shelves of items, on the very top shelf there's a small white box that looks similar to a mini-Xbox. Even the power button looks similar.

This has led many to believe the small box is the streaming device Microsoft has in the works under the codename "Keystone".

Back in May, a report surfaced stating that Microsoft was getting into the games streaming business with an Amazon Fire TV Stick-like device. The report was accurate, but Microsoft decided to refocus its efforts on "a new approach."

The report stated that within 12 months, the device would be released and allow users to stream games available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Microsoft, however, came out and said it decided to "pivot away from the current iteration of the Keystone device," and instead will "refocus" its efforts on a "new approach" that will allow it to deliver Xbox Cloud Gaming to more players around the world in the future.

So maybe the little box shown on Spencer's shelf is the new iteration of "Keystone". Or maybe not. We'll just have to wait to find out.

