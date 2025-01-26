Hoping those rumours about Xbox titles on Switch 2 are true? Some recent comments from Phil Spencer certainly lends some credence to them

Xbox players that are thinking about making the jump to the Nintendo Switch 2 will probably be happy to hear that Microsoft is planning on supporting the new console.

A problem that has only grown more and more as time has gone on and gaming has become an increasingly expensive hobby is that for a lot of people, they just kind of have to pick one console and hope they don't regret it. That's definitely changing now though as companies realise they can't afford to release their games on just one platform, and in particular Microsoft is making an effort to release its exclusives on its rival consoles too - like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which launched on Xbox and PC last year, but will be coming to PS5 later this year. And it's sounding like Microsoft is keen on supporting the Switch 2, too, as Xbox head Phil Spencer has shared his excitement over the new console in a recent interview with Gamertag Radio.

"I was exchanging emails with Furukawa-san, the CEO of Nintendo," Spencer said. "I gave him a big congrats and said my old eyes appreciate the larger screen… Nintendo, their innovation, and what they mean in this industry… I just always applaud the moves that they make. They did a little flash video, and I know we’ll get more detail over time. I’m really looking forward to supporting them with the games that we have, and I just think they’re a really important part of this industry."

The Xbox head continued, "It’s hard with what’s publicly out there right now for everybody to get their [heads] around it, but who would ever bet against the success of that team? They are just masterful in what they do, Switch is a massive success, and I think Switch 2 will be as well."

What that means in terms of games coming to the platform is anyone's guess - there was a report that Hi-Fi Rush will be launching on the Switch 2 last year, and a rumour from earlier this month claims that Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will be making their way to the platform. Only time will tell!