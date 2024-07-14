The Phasmophobia hype might have died down, but if you never gave it a shot, you might want to pick it up before the price goes up

If you've been meaning to pick up Phasmophobia, you might want to do so soon, as the price is going up later this year.

While you don't hear about it as much these days, Phasmophobia is still going relatively strong. It's received consistent updates over the years, though the one thing that many have been waiting on is a console release. Well, good news for those of you who have been waiting for that time, as in a recent Steam post, developer Kinetic Games finally confirmed that the console release is coming this year. "We're thrilled to announce that the console update will be released this year, during our in-game Halloween Event," Kinetic Games wrote. "Once launched, all players will have access to cross-play, allowing you to play the newest version of the game with everyone, including those using VR on any platform."

The team also explained that it is "collaborating with Unity to work on the console release, as well as general performance optimisations for both console and PC" which will "ensure that the console update runs optimally and to the high standards that we set for the game. Working with them means that we can work alongside them on new content for all platforms, allowing faster development of new updates. Future updates for the game will be released on all platforms simultaneously to ensure that cross-play is always available."

This does come with one caveat though - in an FAQ, Kinetic Games shared that it will be "increasing the price of Phasmophobia on all platforms later this year to $19.99, due to the amount of content and playtime added since the start of early access we feel this is a fair increase." Right now, the game costs $13.99 for comparison, so while it's not a huge bump, it might make the difference between picking it up or not.

It's unclear whether this price bump will come with the console launch or not, so if you do intend to check it out on console, you'll just have to keep your fingers crossed. At least you'll finally be able to play with all your PC friends!