Peter Parker's voice actor can't say much about the yet to be announced Spider-Man 3, but he does promise the webslinger "won't be relegated to the couch"

Marvel's Spider-Man 3 hasn't been announced just yet, but the voice behind Peter Parker has at least hinted towards his involvement.

We all know that a third entry in Insomniac's Spider-Man series is almost definitely on the way, but as of right now, nothing has been confirmed just yet. The end of the second game certainly teed one up, with some specific story elements we'll touch on in a moment (here's your spoiler warning for those of you that many only just picked up the janky PC port). But if you needed some kind of confirmation that another one is coming, the voice of Peter Parker himself Yuri Lowenthal essentially said that one is happening, while also sharing just how involved his character will be in the next game.

Speaking to The Direct at MultiCon, Lowenthal was asked about what the second game's ending meant for Peter's future, with the voice actor explaining that "there are very few things that I can say about this game, but you have somehow landed on the one thing that I can answer, and that's that, yes, Peter is not gone. He will be a part of the next game and he won't be relegated to the couch, I promise."

For some spoilery context, the end of Spider-Man 2 saw Peter essentially hand over the reins of New York's protector over to Miles Morales, freeing up his own time to have a bit more of a normal life with Mary Jane. It'd be fair to interpret this as his Spider-Man semi-retiring, but it sounds like he'll be a bit more involved, though you have to wonder how involved he will be as a playable character, given that a post-credits scene briefly introduced Cindy Moon, who in the comics is another character with spider powers under the superhero name Silk.

Peter also famously died in the Ultimate comics, which is how Miles went on to become that universe's Spider-Man, so you have to wonder if that's the route Insomniac will opt for. In the meantime, I'm sure the developer is busy with its Wolverine game that we haven't really heard about in a while.