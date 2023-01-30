If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
People are shocked at how small the Duelsense Edge battery size

They say size doesn't matter, but with the pad running out of juice in a blink of an eye, maybe they're wrong.

Some technical-minded people out there are taking apart their Dualsense Edge controllers and comparing the battery to that of the standard Dualsense pad. It’s safe to say that the size of the Edge leaves much to be desired.

This all plays into one of the biggest complaints with the Duelsense Edge: it’s battery life. As brought up in our review of the Dualsense Edge, which was largely positive and praise many aspects of the controller, the amount of time you can actually use the pad before it tuckers out is a major flaw.

You can watch the features trailer for some of those battery-guzzling Dualsense Edge gizmos here!

Twitter user Budd’s Controllers, an Australian-based controller customiser, posted images of a deconstructed Dualsense Edge. With its battery exposed, everyone could clearly see just how much smaller it is than the typical Duelsense battery.

Obviously, with more gadgets and gizmos packed into the Dualsense Edge there’s less room for things like a large battery, but that hardly will take away from the sting of a frustrating controller disconnect or low-battery notification popping up in hem idle of a tense firefight or emotional cinematic.

Especially when you consider that all the cool new features like those back paddles take up more charge. You’ll likely find yourself charging up the Edge more times than you want. Again, it’s a great controller by most accounts, with this one black mark that murks up an otherwise crystal clear success for Sony.

But let us know what you think! Have you picked up the Dualsense Edge and had a bad time with the battery life? Is it something that’s stopping you from buying one? Let us know below!

