From heists to heroes: Payday studio takes on Dungeons & Dragons

Payday studio Starbreeze Entertainment has announced it is developing a licensed Dungeons & Dragons game.

Currently known as Project Baxter, the upcoming game is planned for release in 2026, with Starbreeze acting both as developer and publisher.

Set in the world of D&D, the cooperative multiplayer will feature a "lifetime commitment" with a Games as a Service model, community engagement, and a "larger than life experience."

"It is hard to imagine a better pairing than Dungeons & Dragons and Starbreeze – both with their foundation in cooperative and community driven experiences, play it your way and infinite replayability," said Tobias Sjogren, CEO of Starbreeze in the press release.

"When looking at prospective IPs for our future projects, Dungeons & Dragons was always at the top of our list and I’m incredibly happy to announce this license. I want to thank Wizards of the Coast for being such a great partner. Development of the game is in full swing, and we are excited to deliver an amazing Dungeons & Dragons action-adventure in 2026."

"Dungeons & Dragons is having an extraordinary year," added Eugene Evans, SVP of digital strategy and licensing at Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro. "Our gaming brands, including Dungeons & Dragons, continue to attract great partners as we execute our plan to grow our digital games portfolio through licensing and development.

"Our collaboration with Starbreeze is a prime illustration of this strategy. Given their impressive games and passion for Dungeons & Dragons, we are confident that they will create an experience that will delight fans worldwide."

Project Baxter will launch on all major platforms and include cross-play. The game will be produced in Unreal Engine 5.