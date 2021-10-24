Payday 3 is set in New York, stars the original gang

It's been a while since we've heard about upcoming Starbreeze game, Payday 3, but in a celebratory livestream the developer spilled the beans on what we can expect from the highly-anticipated heist-shooter that's set to launch in 2023.

First up, the game will be set in New York, with the in-game city described by a game director Erik Wonnevi as “living, enormous representation of the city”.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

But things aren't going to be the same as they've been in the past two games, or from the initial game where the gang was operating on a more underground basis.

"One game changer: the media is now covering the gang, their exploits... and who knows what might come from that..." Starbreeze said (via Eurogamer).

The game will take place following the events of Payday 2, several years after the shenanigans of the title, where the retired from criminal activities.

But the world hasn't stayed the same in that time."In the meantime, the world of Payday has transitioned into the digital age, with software giants, crypto currencies, mass surveillance and the Dark Web all playing a role in the gang's new gadgets, challenges and opportunities."

Thanks to currently undisclosed events, Dallas, Hoxton, Chains and Wolf (that's the same crew as the first game) have all been forced to return to the life of crime once again.

Development of the title formally kicked off in 2017 and back in 2019, a 2022-2023 release window was provided. Suffice to say, then, the game has been in the works for a while.

Back in March, we heard that Payday 3 is coming to consoles and PC in 2023 after a long and troubled development. Payday 3 was initially announced back in 2016 along with the news Overkill transferred rights to the Payday series back to Starbreeze.