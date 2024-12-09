Path of Exile 2 Warrior build: best skills, passives, and support gems to use

As you hop into Path of Exile 2 during its launch, you might be curious how exactly to build the Warrior class! It's a cool melee fighter, but figuring out how exactly to build one can be tricky. In this article, we've written a Path of Exile 2 Warrior build that should get you started as you progress through the game.

In this guide we'll go through the core identity of the build, which skills it uses, the best support gems, and the best passives for what we're aiming for. We've also broken down what you should be looking for when it comes to weapons and armour.

Path of Exile 2 Warrior build

This Warrior build focuses on slams and aftershock damage, which refers to a warrior mechanic in which skills continue to radiate damage following their initial use. This is good for both single target and AOE. Single target, as you'll be in the face of bosses / rare monsters and therefore can easily make the mosto ut of aftershock damage. AOE for similar reasons, aftershocks can continously slam packs of enemies for decent damage.

Path of Exile 2 Warrior best skills

Here are the skills we'll be using in this build. You'll notice aftershock is a running theme here, as well as abilities that can proc it!

Earthquake - Smashes the ground leaving a patch of jagged ground, which slows. Errupts with aftershock damage after a period of time.

- Smashes the ground leaving a patch of jagged ground, which slows. Errupts with aftershock damage after a period of time. Rolling Slam - Forward moving slam that stuns enemies you hit.

- Forward moving slam that stuns enemies you hit. Shockwave Totem - A totem that repeated hits enemies around it with jagged ground, which you can slam for more damage.

- A totem that repeated hits enemies around it with jagged ground, which you can slam for more damage. Sunder - A AOE frontal slam that damages enemies hit. These enemies then emit a shockwave that hits surrounding enemies.

- A AOE frontal slam that damages enemies hit. These enemies then emit a shockwave that hits surrounding enemies. Volcanic Fissure - Slam the ground to create volcanic fissues. If you slam again, these fissues will cause an aftershock around these fissures.

- Slam the ground to create volcanic fissues. If you slam again, these fissues will cause an aftershock around these fissures. Supercharged Slam - A massive slam that can be charged, dealing big damage around the slam area. Will continues to aftershock the area hit after you use it.

Path of Exile 2 Warrior best support gems

What about support gems? Here's what we picked up for this Warrior aftershock build! (note, we've listed some tier 2 support gems here to use later on. If you're looking to fill up support slots in Act 1 and 2 for your skills, mix and match with recommended gems until then for a temporary boost to your skills. Who knows! It might inspire a build on your next character).

Earthquake - 1: Impact Shockwave . Creates an aftershock when you stun an enemy with the skill. 2: Concentrated Effect . Lessens the range but increases the damage of AOE skills.

- 1: . Creates an aftershock when you stun an enemy with the skill. 2: . Lessens the range but increases the damage of AOE skills. Rolling Slam - 1: Fist of War . Provides a temporary ancestral boost when used. 2: Heavy Swing . A tier 2 support gem. Increases physical damage while increasing attack speed.

- 1: . Provides a temporary ancestral boost when used. 2: . A tier 2 support gem. Increases physical damage while increasing attack speed. Shockwave Totem - 1: Magnified Effect . Increases range of AOE. 2: Overpower . Builds up stun more quickly.

- 1: . Increases range of AOE. 2: . Builds up stun more quickly. Sunder - 1: Jagged Ground . Makes the skill drop patches of jagged ground when used (you can slam these for more aftershock procs). 2: Expanse . A tier 2 support gem. Adds a cooldown to the skill, but increasesits AOE.

- 1: . Makes the skill drop patches of jagged ground when used (you can slam these for more aftershock procs). 2: . A tier 2 support gem. Adds a cooldown to the skill, but increasesits AOE. Volcanic Fissure - 1: Fire Infusion . Adds bonus fire damage. 2: Fire Penetration . A tier 2 support gem. Hits bypass fire resistance.

- 1: . Adds bonus fire damage. 2: . A tier 2 support gem. Hits bypass fire resistance. Supercharged Slam - 1: Window of Opportunity. Adds a perfect timing window for more damage. 2: Brutality. Adds physical damage.

Path of Exile 2 Warrior best passives

This build is al about aftershock, and therefore we'll be focusing on passives that improve aftershock damage whereever we can. In addition, Warriors are kinda forced to be in melee and thus in danger, so we'll be picking out some survivability passives too just to make sure you're appropriately tanky.

The major passives we recommend building towards are:

Brutal

Sturdy Metal

Reverberating Impact

Singular Purpose

Shockwaves

Aftershocks

Unbending

Breaking Blows

Crushing Verdict

Split the Earth

Spike Pit

With this build we're using two-handed weapons an no much in the way of elemental ailments (aside from a bit of fire damage here and there) so it's all about general damage bonuses, AOE boosts, and aftershock enhancements. This way, you should have a lot of damage output that just keeps coming and coming.

Path of Exile 2 Warrior best weapons and armour

Okay so, what should you equip on your Warrior. Thankfully, Warrior is a mono-strength class. This means all you need to warrior about in terms of your main stat is strength (unless you wanna pop a little bit of dex or intellect for a support gem or two). This, plus your permanent position in melee, means we're looking for armour that just provides... armour! No evasion or energy shields needed.

Now you've got some gear with Armour on it, what sort of sub stats are you looking for? Well, anything that boosts your strength is great, obviously. Health and resistances are important on every class, especially in the late game, but especially for the Warrior as you'll be right in the face of enemies. The tankier you are, the less you have to worry about pulling back and healing up. After that, you can start looking for substats that boost your damage some.

If you can hunt down weapons and armour with these stats included, you should be good to go. The important thing is not to hoard your upgrade material. You might be tempted to avoid common gear and weapons in favour of blues and yellows, but you never know if a cheeky upgrade could reveal a god roll on this otherwise junk loot. Remember, upgrade material sitting in your stash isn't doing anything to improve your character's power.

With that, we've reached the end of our entry-level Path of Exile 2 Warrior guide. From here, you can choose to keep the build going with the aftershock focus, or hey you can totallly switch it up when you feel more confident doing so. Part of the joy of Path of Exile is trying out interesting new builds, so once you've played with this, give some other things a spin.