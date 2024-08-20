Path of Exile 2 shows off bloody trailer and upcoming Early Access launch date at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Path of Exile 2 has made an appearance at Gamescom Opening Night Live, providing us with a bloody trailer showing off a mixture of cinematics and gameplay to expect. And if of the brief teaser alone, you can’t wait to sink your teeth into the grand adventure, there’s good news.

During the show, Grinding Gear Games revealed that the game will launch in Early Access on November 15, 2024. That’s not too long to wait for the six-act campaign, though, who knows what will actually be available when November rolls around. So far, it’s looking good.

Path of Exile 2 will be coming to PC via Steam and Epic Games Store (available on Windows and Mac), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.