Path of Exile 2 early access sales soar past expectations as director issues warning for lengthy login queues over the game’s opening weekend

Path of Exile 2 is releasing later today, and it looks as though early-access sales are scorching hot. So hot in fact, that the game director Jonathan Rogers has come out and released a video to the fans warning that login queues might be waiting for you once the servers go live.

As you can see in the video below, Rogers sat down and gave some insight on the potential downsides for the one million (and growing) number of players looking to hop online when the game launches.

"Obviously this is great news, but it comes with some downsides too," Rogers states. "There are probably going to be some queues during the launch weekend. Before our announcement when we were ordering capacity, we really didn't expect a million people online at the same time. We've already ordered way more cloud capacity, and those servers will be coming online soon, but I do have some concerns about issues with the back end."

Rogers continues, "We quite frankly don't know what our back-end services will be able to handle as we go above a million users. We've added more data shards, scaling everything we have up as far as it will go, but we're really not sure what kind of limits we might hit. We never expected things to go this big during early access."

He concludes, "So I just wanted to say thank you. Thank you so much for believing in this project. If we do run into server issues at launch, just know that we're going to be working as hard as we can to solve them. Thanks very much guys."

The login queue is about as classic of a online problem as you can get, but if there's a silver lining to the problem, it's that PoE2 has exeeded the expectations of Grinding Gear Games. You love to see it, especially since the team has put out what looks to be an absolute belter of a sequel to an already brilliant ARPG.

