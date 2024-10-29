Path of Exile 2 release date delayed to December 6

Path of Exile 2 has been delayed to December 6, just over two weeks ahead of its original November 15 Early Access release date.

This news came via a video posted to Twitter by Grinding Gear Games, in which game director Jonathan Rogers provided some insight into the decision. You can watch that yourself below, though the reason for the delay appears to be related to back-end server infrastructure work, especially in regard to transfering microtransacations from PoE 1 to PoE 2.

In order to ensure a smooth launch, Path of Exile 2's Early Access will be delayed for 3 weeks. The new date is December 6th PST. Statement from Game Director Jonathan Rogers below. pic.twitter.com/Bk8Ti8u94d — Path of Exile (@pathofexile) October 29, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

First announced back in 2019, the game has been continuously worked on for a few years now while the original continues its stream of steady updates. It was only earlier this year that Grinding Gear Games announced the console version would be getting some love too, including couch co-op among other quality of life features.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

It's worth emphasising that this release — now pushed back to December — is only the Early Access version of the game. Even so, it'll be a hefty game with plenty to do rather than a feature-incomplete game you might see from other early access releases. A similar approach was taken with the first Path of Exile, which seems to have worked out well for the company.

What are your thoughts on this delay? Let us know below!