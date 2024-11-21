Our last look at what to expect in Path of Exile 2's December early access launch arrives in today's livestream - watch it here

After months of speculation, Path of Exile 2 recently locked in a release date on all platforms. That date ended up being pushed back by a couple of weeks, but the early access launch remains within reach.

To celebrate, developer Grinding Gear Gear Games is hosting a livestream to recap everything players will find when they get their hands on the game in under two weeks. Expect this GGG Live to act as one final preview of the highly-anticipated action RPG.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This special GGG Live will kick off today at 1pm PT, 4pm ET, 8pm UK. You’ll be able to watch it live only on Twitch, though the archive will later be available to watch on YouTube. The developer promised to dive deep into the early access build, offering a look at all available acts, the classes you can pick from, what you’ll find when you reach the endgame and more beyond.

See the Twitch player below to follow it live:

Though that was very likely not intentional, the timing of this livestream ends up acting as something of counter-programming to the Diablo 4 Campfire Chat livestream, where we expect to learn the first details about the game’s next Public Test Server (PTR) and some of the major changes coming with Season 7. Indeed, I wouldn’t be surprised if the PTR itself overlaps with Path of Exile 2’s launch, too.

Check back later for much more from us on Path of Exile 2, including an interview with the developer, a hands-on preview with a fresh build and more. Path of Exile 2 enters early access on Steam, and EGS on December 6. The game will also be available for PlayStation and Xbox on the same day.