The new CEO of Paradox Interactive took to Twitter to admit to past wrongdoing. In a series of tweets, the current CEO Fredrik Wester admitted to “inappropriate behavior” towards another employee in 2018, though he did not specify what the behavior was.

In the wake of the recently leaked survey to the press, there have been rumors and discussions about my role in this environment, citing a specific incident in 2018. In the name of transparency and clarity, I would like to shed light on this. Accountability starts from the top. — Fredrik Wester (@TheWesterFront) September 13, 2021

“It has never been my intention to make anyone uncomfortable around me, but that is still what happened, much to my regret,” explained Wester. “Following this episode, I have been working with my coach and mentor to understand the impact of my behavior better, and to better myself.”

Wester claims that this being done because “accountability starts at the top” and that, even though it makes him less credible as a leader, it needs to be done. “I understand that this makes my cause less credible when it comes to handling these issues internally and will therefore not be involved directly with it, it will be done by HR at Paradox with external help, but of course with my full support if needed.”

This comes shortly after a report was released about how a union survey revealed what the report called “offensive behavior” happening at Paradox, and especially to women who worked there. It also happened in the wake of the previous CEO, Ebba Ljungerud, who stepped down due to “differing views on company strategy”.

It remains difficult to say how seriously Wester and Paradox as a whole are taking workplace harassment and discrimination, especially given how Wester isn’t specific about what he did wrong and how he's still in a position of power despite said wrongdoing. Workplace harassment remains an industry-wide problem, as evidenced by the recent lawsuit against Activision Blizzard and countless other incidents across many companies.