To celebrate Palworld's first anniversary, Pocketpair has shared a roadmap for future updates, even if it doesn't say when any of it might be coming
Plenty of highly requested updates on the way, it seems.
It's been a year since Palworld launched into early access, and today a roadmap showing off plans for future updates has been revealed.
Sorry, it's already been a year since Palworld came out? Holy mackerel, that passed by quickly. The Pokemon-with-guns game obviously doesn't have quite as much buzz surrounding it as it did when it came out, but it has been trudging along releasing updates continuously. It has obviously hit a bit of a snag recently with that Pokemon Company/ Nintendo lawsuit, but hey ho, that isn't stopping it from adding more to the game! Over on the game's official Twitter account, a future roadmap of a number of currently planned updates for the game was revealed, which includes some much requested features from fans.
For starters, on the major updates side, co-op crossplay will be coming to the game at some point, as well as a world transfer option for your Pals. A Final Boss and ending scenario will be coming at some point too, alongside more ways to strengthen and improve your Pals. There'll be more Pals and bits of technology added too, and most interestingly, game collaborations, plural, meaning that Terraria one it announced last year isn't the only one it has up its sleeve. And of course, there will be more improvements for things like base Pals, UX, world object placement, and the overall UX.
You might now be asking, "when's all this coming to the game?" and to that all I have to say is, dunno! The roadmap was very much just a "this is what we're working on" list, so you'll get it when you get it. Palworld is getting its first global popularity poll though, so you can vote for whatever Pal you think is best - my bet's on that Totoro looking fella that's always seen with a gatling gun.