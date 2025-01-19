To celebrate Palworld's first anniversary, Pocketpair has shared a roadmap for future updates, even if it doesn't say when any of it might be coming

It's been a year since Palworld launched into early access, and today a roadmap showing off plans for future updates has been revealed.

Sorry, it's already been a year since Palworld came out? Holy mackerel, that passed by quickly. The Pokemon-with-guns game obviously doesn't have quite as much buzz surrounding it as it did when it came out, but it has been trudging along releasing updates continuously. It has obviously hit a bit of a snag recently with that Pokemon Company/ Nintendo lawsuit, but hey ho, that isn't stopping it from adding more to the game! Over on the game's official Twitter account, a future roadmap of a number of currently planned updates for the game was revealed, which includes some much requested features from fans.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

For starters, on the major updates side, co-op crossplay will be coming to the game at some point, as well as a world transfer option for your Pals. A Final Boss and ending scenario will be coming at some point too, alongside more ways to strengthen and improve your Pals. There'll be more Pals and bits of technology added too, and most interestingly, game collaborations, plural, meaning that Terraria one it announced last year isn't the only one it has up its sleeve. And of course, there will be more improvements for things like base Pals, UX, world object placement, and the overall UX.

📅Future Roadmap📅

We've been updating the game since the start of Early Access, and we'll continue to update Palworld as we prepare for the official release!



The future roadmap includes the following:

-CO-OP Crossplay

-World Transfers for Pals

-Final Boss / Ending Scenario… pic.twitter.com/k8UuMhg5r1 — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) January 19, 2025 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You might now be asking, "when's all this coming to the game?" and to that all I have to say is, dunno! The roadmap was very much just a "this is what we're working on" list, so you'll get it when you get it. Palworld is getting its first global popularity poll though, so you can vote for whatever Pal you think is best - my bet's on that Totoro looking fella that's always seen with a gatling gun.