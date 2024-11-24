"Stop being so over dramatic gamers" - Palworld's community manager on fans' claims that the Pokemon-like was snubbed at The Game Awards

The nominees for The Game Awards were revealed earlier this week, and some Palworld fans are upset that the game didn't nab a single one.

It's another year, another Game Awards where we all voice our opinions about which games did and didn't get nominated for anything despite the fact the whole show is just a glorified ad reel. This time around, one of the big ones that does feel a bit noticeably absent is Palworld, the Pokemon-with-guns game that was released back in January and was more successful than most people thought was possible. Popularity does not a good game make, however, as Palworld didn't receive a single nomination at this year's Game Awards, not even in a category like best ongoing game, and this lack of representation has led some fans to claim that the game has been snubbed.

Does Palworld's community manager agree? As it turns out, as spotted by PC Gamer, apparently not. "No, I don't think Palworld was snubbed," wrote the game's community manager John Buckley on his personal Twitter account. "Twitter has become such a banterless place. Stop being so over dramatic gamers. Not everything is a conspiracy." He's not wrong there about Twitter or gamers being a bit dramatic, but unfortunately I don't think that one tweet is going to change either of those things anytime soon. However, Buckley did have one complaint: "That being said…Satisfactory was 1000% snubbed and I’ll be voicing that opinion ad nauseam at The Game Awards in person." You tell 'em, Buckley!

Right now, I'm sure that developer Pocketpair has some bigger concerns on its mind. Back in September, Nintendo finally filed a lawsuit against the developer over claims of patent infringement, which isn't exactly where most of us were expecting it to go. Pocketpair offered an update on that earlier this month, where it detailed which patents are supposedly being infringed upon, also noting that it will "continue to assert our position in this case through future legal proceedings."