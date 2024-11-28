Far from slowing down in the face of legal trouble, Palworld has announced a mystery collaboration with Terraria for 2025

The ongoing legal battle between the Nintendo & The Pokemon Company team and Palworld developer Pocketpair may be heating up, but development of new content for Palworld isn't slowing down. Now, the company has announced a surprise collaboration with Terraria that will happen in 2025.

The reveal arrived via the game's social channels with the original piece of promotional art you can see above. Details about the nature of this collaboration/crossover haven't been shared yet, as the focus is elsewhere for now, but needless to say, we're quite intrigued.

On top of the crossover announcement, which might or might not translate into updates for both games, an all-new island full of new creatures and challenges is being added to Palworld in December, with the developers calling it the "largest, harshest, and most mysterious" yet. For those knee-deep into the game, the size of the new landmass is around six times that of Sakurajima. The official post includes screenshots too. Check them out below:

🚨 Major update coming in December!🚨

Survive on the largest, harshest, and most mysterious new island in Palworld!



The size of the new island is about six times more than Sakurajima!!!



Palworld is also currently 25% off! A perfect time to prepare for the upcoming update!

Don't… pic.twitter.com/f2AwDjNGXt — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) November 28, 2024

Though hype around Palworld certainly isn't as high as it was earlier this year, Pocketpair's survival crafting game, which happens to feature Pokemon-like creatures and more than a few familiar mechanics, is sporting an 'Overwhelmingly Positive' rating on Steam and continues to have thousands of daily players, and that's without counting everyone who's playing it on Xbox and, more recently, PS5.

Should Terraria receive Palworld-themed content in 2025, this would mark yet another sizable update coming to Re-Logic's game after the devs repeatedly stating they were moving away from the fantastic 2D crafting classic that launched in 2011.

In other Palworld-adjacent news, fans recently were upset that The Game Awards had ignored the game, with the game's CM jumping in to say the community should chill out. Earlier today, we also learned about a cheeky, Tencent-backed rip-off of Horizon titled Light of Motiram that's made some people think of Palworld's complicated relationship with Pokemon as a 'source of inspiration' (to put it lightly).