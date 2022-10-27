If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Overwatch 2 LC-208 console error: How to fix LC-208 error after Halloween Terror update

Since the most recent Overwatch 2 update dropped, players have been having trouble with server connection issues in Overwatch 2 – here's what you can do.
In Overwatch 2, right now, there’s a special Halloween Terror event live for players in-game. In order to kick this limited time event off, Blizzard patched the game and pushed out a small update for console and PC players. Since then, however, a decent chunk of players have been hit with server error LC-208. The error was known before the update, but since the Halloween Terror event kicked off, it's seen a disproportionate rise in cases – just check the game's subreddit or look on Twitter.

You may as well watch this lovely animation whilst you wait to get into a game.

But what can be done? As you would guess from the name, "Overwatch 2 Console Error LC-208" is mainly affecting players on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. Blizzard has issued its own set of instructions about how to help prevent the issue, or fix it outright, but players have been met with mixed success when trying the official method.

How to fix Overwatch 2 LC-208 error on console

Per Blizzard, your first port of call should be disconnecting and reconnecting your Battle.net account to your Xbox or PlayStation account. This can resolve the error.

If that doesn't work, the developer gives you a set of step-by-step instructions to fix the error:
  • Check your network configuration to find any issues with your firewall, router, or port settings.
  • Reset your network devices to make sure your router hasn't become flooded with data.
  • If you're using a wireless connection, optimize your internet connection to rule out a connection issue.
  • Run your console's built-in connection test (Playstation 4) (Xbox One) (Nintendo Switch).
  • Use your console's internet browser to run a Looking Glass test. This will help determine if the problem is between your console and our servers.

If this doesn't work, there are alternative options that players of the game have discovered. One Twitter user suggests entering the game’s firing range on a PC with the same accont logged in (if that's an option for you), closing the game, and then logging in on console. VG247 has tried this method, and it worked for us.

Sombra in the Overwatch 2 launch trailer
If only Sombra could hack us in.

Beyond the official information listed above, Blizzard has made no formal comment on the LC-208 error at the time of writing.

If none of these steps have helped you, you can get in touch with Blizzard's Technical Support forum – it seems many people have already had that idea, though.

