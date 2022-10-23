Overwatch 2 players point out that a particular Lucio skin can be seen through walls

Overwatch 2 seems to be suffering from a bug that makes Lucio players wearing a particular skin a lot easier to spot.

As spotted by Reddit user FidgetSpinnetMan, Lucio's Snow Fox skin is causing some problems, for the Lucio players anyway (thanks, PCGamesN). This particular skin has an icy effect to it, and FidgetSpinnetMan has found that this effect currently appears to be visible through walls, even when there's a large amount of distance between the two players.

"Bug report: I was playing a game and I noticed that the enemy Lucio was visible through the walls," wrote FidgetSpinnetMan in the post on the Overwatch subreddit. "He used the Snow Fox skin and the weapon has smoke coming from it and it seems to be visible through the walls. Don't use this skin because it gives you a positional disadvantage at all times."

In a game like Overwatch 2 that obviously requires a lot of strategy, it's incredibly inconvenient to have a signifier that lets your enemies know where you are basically at all times. It's extra unhelpful when Lucio is a healer, a super important role to fulfil. You can't buy the skin right now, so at least the problem won't increase, but those who do use the skin might want to bench it for the time being.

This is the latest in a long line of problems that the pseudo-sequel has been experiencing. Both Bastion and Torbjörn had to be temporarily removed due to some issues with their ability kits, though they're both back now. Blizzard also introduced a controversial system which required players to add their phone numbers to play the game, which was removed, but only for those who played the first game. And the total cost for all of the Overwatch 1 cosmetics would cost players a ridiculously large $12,000 it was found.

Safe to say, the state of the game isn't a favourable one at the moment, but please remember to extend some sympathy to the devs working hard to fix things at the moment.