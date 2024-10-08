For its 10th anniversary, modern classic Over the Garden Wall is getting a stop-motion short from Wallace and Gromit makers Aardman

Don't freak out, Over the Garden Wall fans, but a new short is on the way to celebrate the series' 10th anniversary.

It's kind of impressive how even 10 years on, people are still talking about a 10 episode long mini-series with each episode only running at around 11 minutes a pop. Still, it's undeniable that Over the Garden Wall has become a staple of the fall season, with many fans rewatching the show every year. A second season is never going to happen (though creator Patrick McHale does have ideas for a spiritual successor), but after all these years with only having the original to watch, there'll finally be something new to watch. Yesterday, the official Cartoon Network Twitter account shared that there's a new short on the way, and lovers of Wallace and Gromit will be very excited to hear that it was made in collaboration with Aardman.

Back into the Unknown 🍂 🐸 Our #OvertheGardenWall anniversary gift -- a two-minute stop motion animated short in collaboration with @Patrick_McHale and @aardman. Coming Nov 3 to Youtube/social.#cartoonnetwork #autumnvibes #halloween #spookyseason #fallvibes #october… pic.twitter.com/I7dqPD9jtU — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) October 7, 2024

"Back into the Unknown," reads the tweet from Cartoon Network. "Our Over the Garden Wall anniversary gift -- a two-minute stop motion animated short in collaboration with Patrick McHale and Aardman. Coming Nov 3 to YouTube/social." This was accompanied with a promo image of protagonists Wirt and Greg in their iconic outfits in a very sweet looking wooden puppet, almost Pinocchio-like style. As the tweet mentions, it's only two minutes long, so don't act all disappointed when it arrives next month, just be thankful you're getting something at all.

Unless the short will have the characters not speaking, I can only assume Lord of the Rings actor Elijah Wood is back to voice Wirt, though considering Greg's voice Collin Dean was an actual child at the time of recording, they'll probably have found another kid to replace him.

November 3 is also the original air date of Over the Garden Wall, and follows the aforementioned half-brothers as they travel through a strange forest meeting all sorts of odd people.