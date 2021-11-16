If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

2

event horizon

Outriders: New Horizon is a major free expansion that adds four new Expeditions, transmog, and more

People Can Fly has emerged from the shadows with a huge new update for Outriders in an attempt to bring back lapsed players.
Dom Peppiatt avatar
News by Dom Peppiatt Contributor
Published on

Remember Outriders? The game that made waves at launch for a long list of good (fun gameplay!) and bad (inventory wipe!) reasons? Well, after developer People Can Fly announced a new update earlier this month, we're finally seeing it start to land on PC and consoles today – and it's a pretty hefty beast.

Titled New Horizon, the massive free update adds four new Expeditions, a new transmog system, and removes timers from Expeditions, too, letting you earn rewards from your missions no matter how long they take you. Nice.

Today's update also adds "many more general improvements and updates to the game" and weaves in new weapon skins, rebalanced Classes, Skills and Mods, and overhauls the Tiagos Expedition store and his vendor items.

Given that a lot of players were miffed with how limited (and limiting) the endgame is, these new Expeditions should be well recieved.

Is it enough to resurrect interest in the game ahead of its big, Worldslayer-themed rebirth next year? We'll just have to wait and see.

The game originally launched on April 1 for PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, and recently landed on Xbox Games Pass for PC. If this new update has tempted you back to the game, you may want to take a look at our myriad Outriders guides. For a quick hit of hint instead, check out our list of the best Outriders tips that are actually helpful.

Tagged With

About the Author

Dom Peppiatt avatar

Dom Peppiatt

Contributor

Dom is a veteran video games critic and consultant copywriter that has appeared in publications ranging from Daily Star to The Guardian. Passionate about games and the greater good they can achieve, you can usually find Dom listening to records, farting about in the kitchen, or playing Final Fantasy VIII (again).

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch