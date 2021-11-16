Outriders: New Horizon is a major free expansion that adds four new Expeditions, transmog, and more

Remember Outriders? The game that made waves at launch for a long list of good (fun gameplay!) and bad (inventory wipe!) reasons? Well, after developer People Can Fly announced a new update earlier this month, we're finally seeing it start to land on PC and consoles today – and it's a pretty hefty beast.

Titled New Horizon, the massive free update adds four new Expeditions, a new transmog system, and removes timers from Expeditions, too, letting you earn rewards from your missions no matter how long they take you. Nice.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Today's update also adds "many more general improvements and updates to the game" and weaves in new weapon skins, rebalanced Classes, Skills and Mods, and overhauls the Tiagos Expedition store and his vendor items.

Given that a lot of players were miffed with how limited (and limiting) the endgame is, these new Expeditions should be well recieved.

Is it enough to resurrect interest in the game ahead of its big, Worldslayer-themed rebirth next year? We'll just have to wait and see.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The game originally launched on April 1 for PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, and recently landed on Xbox Games Pass for PC. If this new update has tempted you back to the game, you may want to take a look at our myriad Outriders guides. For a quick hit of hint instead, check out our list of the best Outriders tips that are actually helpful.