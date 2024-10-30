Outlast is the latest video game adaptation heading to the big screen, this time from the studio behind Saw and the producer of It

It seems like there's no shortage of video game adaptations on the way, as apparently Outlast is next on the list to jump to the big screen.

I'm pretty sure at least once a week there's some kind of announcement that a video game is being turned into a movie at the moment, and this week is no different, as Bloody Disgusting reported earlier today that an adaptation of the survival horror series Outlast is on the way, and it already has some pretty strong sounding talent behind it. For starters, the film is coming from Lionsgate, who quite notably produced the Saw franchise, so Outlast fits right in there. Producing the film is Roy Lee, a producer with plenty of horror titles under his belt like It (2017), Quarantine, Barbarian, and a number more as executive producer, including The Ring and The Grudge remakes.

Penning the film is J.T. Petty, who actually wrote all three Outlaws games, so one can only imagine that there'll be some consistency between them and the upcoming film. In a statement, Petty said that game developer Red Barrels "has been pushing the limits of horror in games for more than a decade, and expanding the Outlast Universe into film is an incredible opportunity to dive deeper into the characters and killers we love."

Lee had his own statement to share, saying, "When Outlast launched in 2012, it changed the landscape of horror gaming, setting a new standard for immersion in the genre. Its deep, emergent lore has provided a perfect foundation for creating a film that delves into the psychological and physical horrors at the core of the franchise. I’m excited to bring this unique world to life for both new viewers and the series’ dedicated fans." Hyperbole of that first line aside, Lee does have a strong track record, so it could make for a good adaptation.

There's not many other details on the film just yet, as it sounds like early days, so you'll just have to wait it out I'm afraid.