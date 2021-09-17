Outcast 2: A New Beginning is set 20 years after the events of the first game

Outcast 2: A New Beginning was announced during THQ Nordic's 10th Anniversary stream today.

In development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, the game is set 20 years after the events of 1999's Outcast. It finds ex-Navy SEAL Cutter Slade returing to the alien world of Adelpha.

Having been resurrected by the almighty Yods, he has returned to find the Talans enslaved, the world "stripped of its natural resources, and his own past intertwining with the invading robot forces." It's now up to him to save the planet, again.

You find a world full of dangerous creatures which is also home to the Talan people. They are an ancient culture whose fate is has been linked with earth since the events of the first game.

Here's a list of the game's features:

Use your jetpack to jump, air-dash, glide, and quickly traverse the fantastic in-game open world

Combine dozens of different modules to create your own personal weapon for taking down the robot invaders

Have total control to approach the story at your own pace in this non-linear world

Explore the world without boundaries, discover hidden temples and dangerous wildlife

Get familiar with the Talan culture while helping them free their villages and gain access to ancient Talan powers that use forces of nature to destroy your enemies

Experience a beautiful, hand-crafted world accompanied by an epic soundtrack by Outcast's original composer, Lennie Moore

A release window for the game was not provided.