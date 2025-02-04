Desperate to know when the next Oshi no Ko season is dropping? The supernatural mystery anime has a season 3 release window, but you'll be waiting a while for it

Oshi no Ko wrapped up its second season a few months ago, but the release window for season 3 has finally been revealed.

Fans of Oshi no Ko have been kept waiting for any word about season 3 since the second season ended, as while it had been confirmed that the show would be getting anyone, there was no indication as to when it might come out. Well, wonder no more, as a short trailer for season 3 has been released that doesn't really show all that much, but it does confirm that it'll be out some time in 2026. I know, I know, we've still got basically the rest of the entire year to come yet, so the wait is still quite long, but I can't help you there - besides, don't wish your days away over one season of anime! You should at least make it two.

Judging from the teaser trailer, the third season will cover the manga's seventh arc, the Mainstay Arc, which sees co-protagonist Ruby Hoshino making her way through the entertainment industry by taking part in a variety show. Things ramp up a bit later on, but we're getting into spoiler territory there, though it is one of the series lengthier arcs, so it's possible that it could take up the entire third season.

For those that haven't heard of Oshi no Ko before, first of all, where have you been? And second of all, publisher on the manga Yen Press describes the series: "Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense!" Said Gorou and another one of his patients are then reborn as Ai's twin children, which is, in two words, a lot, but it certainly makes for a dramatic time. For now though, you'll just have to wait a bit longer for the next chapter in said drama.