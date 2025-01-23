Oscar nominations 2025: Emilia Pérez, Wicked, and The Brutalist lead the pack, and The Substance surprises

The 2025 Oscar nominations have finally been unveiled, with Emilia Pérez, Wicked, and The Brutalist set as frontrunners, and crowd-pleasers like The Substance and Dune: Part Two also landing some solid hits.

After a number of delays, with the latest caused by the LA fires of early January, the Academy has finally unveiled the list of nominees on Thursday, January 23. Bowen Yang (Wicked) and Rachel Sennott (Bottoms) were entrusted with revealing the names.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Despite tons of divisive comments online, Emilia Pérez has caught the voters' attention and ended up with 13 noms. It's followed by Wicked: Part 1 and The Brutalist at 10 each. Conclave and A Complete Unknown landed eight each, and other huge hits like Anora, The Substance, and Dune: Part Two have made a splash as well after some doubts in recent weeks about their real chances of leaving a mark on the 2025 selection. The Substance's ultimate success might be surprising here, considering the Academy's very complicated relationship with horror.

You can check out the full list of nominees below:

Animated Short Film

“Beautiful Men”

“In the Shadow of Cypress”

“Magic Candies”

“Wander to Wonder”

“Yuck!”

Costume Design

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Gladiator II”

“Nosferatu”

“Wicked”

Live Action Short Film

“A Lien”

“Anuja”

“I’m Not a Robot”

“The Last Ranger”

“The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“A Different Man”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nosferatu”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Original Score

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Adapted Screenplay

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nickel Boys”

“Sing Sing”

Original Screenplay

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Real Pain”

“September 5”

“The Substance”

Animated Feature Film

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Cinematography

“The Brutalist”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Maria”

“Nosferatu”

Documentary Feature Film

“Black Box Diaries”

“No Other Land”

“Porcelain War”

“Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat”

“Sugarcane”

Documentary Short Film

“Death by Numbers”

“I Am Ready, Warden”

“Incident”

“Instruments of a Beating Heart”

“The Only Girl in the Orchestra”

Film Editing

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

International Feature Film

“I’m Still Here”

“The Girl with the Needle”

“Emilia Pérez”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

“Flow”

Original Song

“El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez”

“The Journey” from “The Six Triple Eight”

“Like a Bird” from “Sing Sing”

“Mi Camino” from “Emilia Pérez”

“Never Too Late” from “Elton John: Never Too Late”

Production Design

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nosferatu”

“Wicked”

Sound

“A Complete Unknown”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Perez”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Visual Effects

“Alien: Romulus”

“Better Man”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Wicked”

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Best Director

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Brady Corbet “The Brutalist”

James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown”

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Best Picture

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“I’m Still Here”

“Nickel Boys”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

The 97th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025.