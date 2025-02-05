Oscar Isaac is apparently set to make an appearance at Star Wars Celebration, so obviously everyone is hoping for a Poe Dameron comeback

It's been quite a while since we've seen Oscar Isaac in the world of Star Wars, but the actor is set to make an appearance at this year's Star Wars Celebration.

The modern Star Wars films have a bit of a problem of retaining its talent. Pretty much everyone in the sequel trilogy had a rough time in some shape or form, though the distance of time has left actors like John Boyega a bit more open to returning, and Daisy Ridley quite literally is returning. Another of the main cast that's kept his distance is Oscar Isaac, who did say he's "open to anything" back in 2022, and now as shared over on the official Star Wars Celebration Instagram account, the actor will be making an appearance at the event in Japan. Whether this means anything or not is obviously up in the air, though you'd think they wouldn't confirm his appearance if something was in the works.

That hasn't stopped some fans in the comments from wondering if this is a sign of Poe Dameron coming back in some shape or form, but personally I'd hedge your bets for now. It's also important to remember that, despite my desire to not recognise the passage of time, Star Wars Episode 7: The Force Awakens is officially 10 years old later this year. I wouldn't be surprised if the house of mouse is planning on some kind of celebration, even if people's feelings on the entire modern trilogy are pretty mixed these days.

There's a lot of Star Wars movies in the works currently, but there's not much indication as to when most of them are going to come out. The Mandalorian & Grogu is supposed to release next year, and its cast is shaping up quite interestingly, and on top of that there's that Rey movie without a release date, that James Mangold (Logan) movie that doesn't plan to be "handcuffed" by "immovable" lore without a release date, and that Shawn Levy (Deadpool & Wolverine) movie that might feature Ryan Gosling of all people. A lot to come, but for now you'll have to be patient.