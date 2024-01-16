The original Dune is coming back to theatres for its 40th anniversary

It looks like 2024 will be a big year for Dune, as alongside the upcoming sequel to the new iteration, the original 1984 film is coming back to theatres.

Later this year, it will have been 40 years since David Lynch's Dune hit the silver screen, and while it's a bit early (the film released in December), Fathom Events is celebrating the classic sci-fi film's 40th anniversary with a limited released in US theatres. Those who want to check out the film might want to act quickly to get tickets, as it's only showing on February 18 and 19. You'll have to see for yourself if it's showing in your area, but hey, even if it's not, there's still plenty of other ways to watch it.

2024 is the 40th Anniversary of Lynch's #Dune, and in the US 🇺🇸 Fathom Events are re-releasing the movie for 2 days on the 18th & 19th February 2024.https://t.co/HGtOR6PgvA pic.twitter.com/oZfUbAcUcE — DuneInfo (@DuneInfo) January 14, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The original Dune is a bit of an odd one, given that Lynch is not the kind of director who typically makes big, commercial blockbusters. Those that have seen any of his works, such as Twin Peaks or Mulholland Drive know that he's a bit of an oddball, and in an interview from a few years ago he even went so far as to say he's proud of all of his works except Dune. One of the big reasons behind that is because he didn't have final cut on the film, so didn't have the creative control he might have liked to.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Still, that aside, it features Twin Peaks' and Desperate Housewives' own Kyle MacLachlan as Paul Atreides, the character portrayed by Timothee Chalamet in the 2021 Denis Villeneuve adaptation. You'll also find Sting of The Police as Feyd-Rautha, a casting choice which definitely feels of its time. If you've never seen the film, though, you might want to go in prepared to dislike it, as it was a critical failure at the time of its release.

Outside of that, Dune: Part Two is set to arrive in just under a couple of months time on March 1, so you can always hold out for that instead.