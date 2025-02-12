Jean Reno would be "pleased" to reprise his role in an Onimusha 3 Remaster, if it ever happens

With a remaster of Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny having been announced last week, and Onimusha: Way of the Sword on the horizon, the future is full of excitement for fans of the classic Capcom series. There is still a gap in the fanbase's heart, however. The people want an Onimusha 3: Demon Siege remaster too, as well as Jean Reno's return to the world of video games.

Well it turns out, Mr Reno is game as well! I reached out to Jean Reno via his agent following the Onimusha 2 remaster announcement to ask whether or not he'd be keen to return to reprise his role if an Onimusha 3 remaster were in the cards.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Said agent replied, telling me: "Of course, Jean would be pleased to reprise his role in Onimusha 3." For those unaware, Jean Reno (known for his roles in films such as Leon the Professional, The Big Blue, and of course Flushed Away) played the pivotal role of Jacques Blanc, who swaps places in time with the series protagonist Samanosuke Akechi. This, in short, sends Jean Reno back to Feudal Japan for all manner of action game goodness. It's brilliant.

Reno's willingness to reprise his role is wonderful news, and would continue the brief history of Onimusha voice actors returning for remastered versions. When the Onimusha: Warlords remaster was released back in 2018, the original model and voice for Samanosuke, Takeshi Kaneshiro, came back to re-record his lines. Onimusha has a lovely legacy of using actors to voice and model main characters, which is why Reno was brought in to record lines for Onimusha 3 all the way back in the early 2000s.

It's also a surefire way to keep fans of the original happy. Take the Dead Rising Remake, which while great, put off a portion of the fan base due to its recasting of every character. There are some good performances in there, sure, but fans of the original are always going to have a soft spot for the OG voices. As for Onimusha 3, Reno lent his voice and his face, so it would be a bit odd to not bring him back all things considered.

Now, the world (including Jean Reno) may have to wait a while for this to actually happen. There'll be around about a seven year gap between the release date of the Onimusha 1 remaster and the still pending 2025 release date for Onimusha 2's new look. Here's hoping that with Way of the Sword coming and a lot of noise being made about the series right now, it won't take long to get Onimusha 3 back in our hands.

The people want it. Jean Reno wants it. The ball's in your court, Capcom!