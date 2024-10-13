Sorry, One Piece fans, the anime is going on a break, but luckily there'll be something to keep you going in the meantime

Toei Animation announced today that One Piece is taking a break from the Egghead Arc until next year, but you'll still have some anime to keep you going.

It's rare that the One Piece anime takes a particularly long break, but after a long uninterrupted stretch of episodes, it's finally taking one. As announced by Toei Animation earlier today, the anime is on break until April 2025, a full half a year, and during a One Piece News special, it's apparently so the team can "recharge", an understandable reason given how hard the anime has been going over the past year. I wouldn't worry too much though, as Toei has also announced that you'll still have some One Piece anime to keep you going, it's just some anime you will have seen before.

📢 The Egghead Arc is now on break and will resume in April 2025. #OnePiece will still continue with ONE PIECE LOG: FISH-MAN ISLAND SAGA, a special edited version of the original arc from the series! Begins late October in an abridged story with enhanced visuals! #OnePieceLOG pic.twitter.com/lT7lbYAVTD — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) October 13, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Later this month, on October 27, a special version of the Fish-Man Island saga is being released, with a synopsis explaining: "promised day has arrived. The Straw Hats have made it back to Sabaody Archipelago after two arduous years of separation. In the very same place where they once lost to Pacifista, the Straw Hats have proven themselves to be stronger and ready to begin their journey to the New World. With the Thousand Sunny now equipped to travel underwater, the next stop is the Fish-Man Island. One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga is a special edited version of the original arc from One Piece, in an abridged 21-episode story with an enhanced contemporary visual look."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This sounds more like a Dragon Ball Z Kai situation rather than anything like what Netflix is doing with its own One Piece remake, so don't expect it to look brand spanking new. For those not in the know, the Fish-Man Island Saga is the first one in The Final Sea: The New World Saga, which is where the time-skip takes place, so not necessarily the best jumping on point given it's halfway through the story.

Speaking of the Netflix remake, Wit Studio's Takeshi Wada shared the simple but slightly silly reason as to why One Piece is getting remade at all a few months back.