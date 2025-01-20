One of the worst Resident Evil games could be coming to current-gen consoles, if a new ESRB rating is accurate

Desperate to play Resident Evil 6 on modern consoles? No? Well, a new rating suggests you might be able to anyway.

I'm not going to sit here and pretend like Resident Evil 6 is a widely beloved entry in the survival horror series. It's not! By this point, the games really had jumped the shark, leaning way too much into the action, and away from the survival part that the series started off with. But, no matter how bad it gets, Resident Evil fans pretty much always love Resident Evil, so there might be some of them out there that wish they could play it on their Xbox Series X or S. As it turns out, they might get that wish. It seems that over on the ESRB's website, as spotted by VGC, that the game has a new rating specifically for the Xbox Series line of consoles, which obviously includes the X and the S.

The rating doesn't reveal anything in particular, it just explains some of things that justify its Mature 17+ rating (and slightly humorously notes that "the word 'f**k' appears in the game"), it's just the mention of the Xbox Series that's the interesting thing. Resident Evil 6 was originally an Xbox 360 and PS3 title, having been released in 2012, later receiving Xbox One and PS4 ports in 2016 alongside 4 and 5, some graphical improvements, and all of its DLC. Resident Evil 5 and 6 also received Switch ports in 2019. This new ESRB rating doesn't make mention of a PS5 release, but you can probably assume that it would get one too, and it would be odd if 6 got a re-release but 5 didn't.

This might also come as a bit of a disappointment to some fans though, as it does seem to imply this will be another remaster as opposed to a full on remake like other entries in the series have received. Not much to be done about it! So we'll all just have to wait for Capcom to make an announcement, if there is one coming at all.