It's taken almost two decades, but one of the most highly requested manga around is finally getting an English translation

It's had an anime, it's had multiple live-action films, but the one thing the popular series Kingdom has never had? An official English localisation of its manga - until now.

There is probably an infinite well of series from Japan that you could make a strong argument for getting an official English translation, but over the years easily one that has been requested more than most is Kingdom. At 110 million copies sold, it's the 15th best-selling manga of all time, having sold even more than massive series like Astro Boy, Jujutsu Kaisen, and My Hero Academia, but since its release in 2006, it has never received an official English release. Well, that's finally changing later this year, as Viz Media, a manga publisher that's brought over all of your favourite titles like Naruto, Chainsaw Man, and a whole lot more, has announced that an English localisation is coming this November 11, 2025.

Viz literally tweeted on the day of its announcement that Kingdom is the most fan requested title it's ever had, which shows you even further how big of a deal this is for many manga lovers. If you've never heard of the series before, Viz has an official description for you: "Offering readers a thrilling window into one of the most transformative periods in Chinese history, Kingdom is set during China’s Warring States period and follows Xin, a war orphan from the kingdom of Qin, who dreams of becoming a great general and uniting China.

👑 Announcement 👑 The fans have spoken and we heard you; Kingdom has come! VIZ invites readers to join us on Xin's journey in this epic historical saga. Kingdom, Vol. 1, by Yasuhisa Hara, releases Fall 2025. pic.twitter.com/CrvqmVO1gE — VIZ Media (@VIZMedia) February 7, 2025

"After his closest friend, Piao, dies under mysterious circumstances, Xin embarks on a journey to fulfill their shared dream. Along the way, he meets Ying Zheng, a young king bearing a striking resemblance to Piao, who seeks Xin’s help to reclaim his throne and change the course of history."

Those of you that like to keep your shelves clear will also be happy to hear that the first volume of Kingdom will also be available on Viz's Shonen Jump app on the same day the physical edition, so you won't have to wait around for it either.