One of Stalker 2's most excruciating bugs has been fixed, packaged alongside smaller tweaks and improvements

Stalker 2 is getting a wave of gameplay improvements in another hot new patch, which includes a much-needed fix to one of the game's most excruciating bugs.

The game, a fantastic first person Sci-Fi shooter, was hampered somewhat by a range of bugs present in its launch version. However, given GSC World's efforts to patch everything up following the game's release, it looks as though Stalker 2 has astonishing upward momentum.

The patch notes, which you can find in this official Steam news post, go through all the fixes in full. In terms of main story and side mission bugs - by far the most important fixes of the patch - the team have also provided nice little black bars to prevent unwanted spoilers.

We obviously won't spoil any of the main mission fixes here, but they're fantastic. What we will talk about is that the 'In The name of Science mission' has been fixed, as the creature wearing the collar could despawn before the player could grab it. So that's nice. All these fixes help prevent having to reload a save, or worse.

There are also fixes to some crashes, NPCs blocking doors, and mutant bodies stretching after getting shot by an automatic weapon. So all in all, a healthy patch that should come as great news to those making their way through Stalker 2, or those waiting for a more stable experience before hopping in.

In time, it'll get harder and harder for folks to make excuses not to try out Stalker 2. The game's sold well enough already, but if patches like these keep coming out, you can be sure new players will keep on checking it out. Which is a good thing! The game is wonderful.