One of gaming's best metal songs has just passed 100 million streams on Spotify

One of gaming's most popular metal tracks has soared past the 100 million stream mark on Spotify, cementing it as a true classic in the world of video game OSTs.

The track is BFG Division from Doom (2016), composed by Mick Gordon. Gordon has been around the video game industry for a while, but his popularity as a composer exploded with the release of the Doom reboot. Since then, he's worked on games such as Atomic Heart, Borderlands 3, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

Other tracks from the Doom (2016) soundtrack aren't doing too shabby either. Rip & Tear has even surpassed the 100 million mark, currently sitting at other 117 million streams on Spotify. At Doom's Gate has passed 70 million, Rust, Dust & Guts has passed 27 million, and Hellwalker has passed 25 million.

It's a wonderful bit of news for the composer and the game itself, but still marred a bit by the reported mistreament of Gordon during Doom Eternal's development. According to a lenghty blog post by Gordon (which we covered back in November 2022), he claims he worked for months straight, "desperately trying to stay on top of things, and each week seemed to bring a new set of problems". Gordon also claimed this was made worse by being cut out of meetings, unanswered emails, files being auto-deleted and information being withheld.

Because of this, while Gordon is credited for his work on Doom Eternal, he has gone out of his way to disapprove of the quality of the game's sountrack, blaming id Software executive producer Marty Stratton for the ordeal. Stratton responded to these claims with his own tell-all post on Reddit which covered his side of the story. A messy ending to one of gaming's most beloved collaborations.

