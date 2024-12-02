Would you play one of 2024's worst-rated AAA games if it was on sale for 95% off? You're about to find out

One of 2024's most controversial AAA games - Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - has an absolutely wild discount on Steam right now. You can buy Rocksteady Games' live service DC action game right now at an eye-watering 95% discount It usually sells for £59, but right now it can be yours for £2.99.

This discount has been in play since last week, and the game remains at this heavily reduced price point right now. The game, in its third season of post-release content - is pretty hefty in terms of content these days. Not only is the entire base game still there of course, but you've also got some new characters with The Joker, Mrs Freeze, and Lawless. All three characters have their own story content, and of course there are new areas and weapons to mess around with.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Prior to this sale, the game was averaging around 100 players on Steam. That, y'know, isn't great. But since this sale the figure has ballooned up to a peak of 2,561 which isn't too shabby. It pales in comparison to the 13,459 peak when the game first came out sure, but it does potentially point to a sizable group of new players willing to give the game a try.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been one of this year's biggest flops, that's for certain. Given the tiem and money thrown at the game, these numbers obviously aren't alligned with what Rocksteady and Warner Bros has in mind. When it eventually came out, the game managed to feel limited by it live service components and failed to win hearts and minds. But, at a discount this huge, any game is worth trying. Who knows? Maybe you'll dig it.

Are you keen to give Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League a try? How much have you spent in the ongoing Steam sale? Let us know below!